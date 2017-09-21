Maria: Storm Regains Major Hurricane Status | Mexico Quake: Rescue Efforts Continue |  1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show Podcast: Sept. 21, 2017

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry Recco opened the show by talking about the unfortunate incident that happened in the Bronx on Wednesday and how it is time for Major League Baseball to make protective netting mandatory at all stadiums.

Later, comedian and actor Jim Breuer stopped by and stayed a while, and Boomer offered thoughts on the future of the NFL.

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

