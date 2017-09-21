WFAN Morning Show: Scary Moment In Bronx Overshadows A Yankees Win

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Jerry Recco used Thursday’s show open to further the discussion about protective netting inside MLB stadiums.
The conversation was necessary due to a scary incident that happened at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. A 2-year-old girl sitting in the stands behind the visitors’ dugout was struck by a foul ball off the bat of the Yankees’ Todd Frazier and was later hospitalized.
The guys were in agreement, the Yankees, and every other team, need to make protective netting mandatory to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.
