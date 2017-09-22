9/22 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s finally Friday…and also the first day of fall! The new season officially kicks off at 4:02 this afternoon, but it’ll be feeling more like summer! Expect temps in the upper 70s & low 80s, well above where things should be this time of year. A mix of sun and clouds will prevail with more clouds east due to lingering Jose.
The weekend ahead will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies. Expect a high of 86 in NYC tomorrow, with some inland spots nearing 90. Sunday will be hotter still with a high of 88 in NYC…the record for the day is 89 so we’ll be very close!
It’ll stay hot & muggy on Monday with temps in the middle to upper 80s across the region…things gradually drop back into the 70s by the end of the week.
Have a great weekend!