Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend Sept. 23-24

By Jessica Allen

Trying to pick one activity to recommend around the city each week would be like trying to pick a favorite child: doable, perhaps, but nobody would be happy about it. Good thing for us that we get to list five fun, fabulous adventures to be had. Read on for our choices for Saturday and Sunday, and have a great time!

Photoville

Brooklyn Bridge Plaza

At the intersection of f Water Street and New Dock Street

Brooklyn, NY 10038

photoville.com

Arguably no artistic medium has been as impacted by technology as photography. We’re all photographers now, thanks to the tiny cameras everyone has in their pocket. Check out just how talented the talented are at this year’s Photoville. This innovative exhibition repurposes some 55 shipping containers as photo galleries, showcasing a diverse array of subjects and styles. Excellent food and libations may be had at the Smorgasburg Beer Garden, with panel discussions and workshops being held nearby too. Now through Sunday, September 24, see schedule for details, free.

Central Park Horse Shows

Wollman Rink

830 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10065

(212) 439-6900

cphs.coth.com

Seeing a horse in the middle of the city, whether part of the NYPD or with a private citizen rider, never ceases to astonish. Consider their majesty, as well as the abilities of their riders, at the annual Central Park Horse Shows. There will be amateur riders and Arabian stallions, professionals and pony rides, tons of gaits and exhibitions of grace, dog agility courses and plenty of photo ops. It’s serious business for the participants—one of the contests boasts a $50,000 prize. Wednesday, September 20, through Sunday, September 24, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Urbanworld

Various venues

New York, NY

www.urbanworld.org

One of the largest competitive independent film festivals around, Urbanworld hones in on films that expand, tweak, explode, or nuance words like “diversity” and “urban,” emphasizing storytelling above all. Founded in 1997, Urbanworld brings a range of points of view and filmmakers to the screen, as well as hosting panels, discussions and conversations, staged screenplay readings, demos of the latest digital technology, parties, and after-parties. Wednesday, September 20, through Sunday, September 24, see schedule for details and ticket info.

15th Annual New York Burlesque Festival

Various venues

New York, NY

www.thenewyorkburlesquefestival.com

Va-va-varoooommm! The 15th annual New York Burlesque Festival celebrates “glitter and glamour in Gotham,” and features performances from more than 100 dancers around the world. If you like what you see, or simply want to learn more, sign up for one of the master classes taught by acknowledged legends like Dirty Martini and Jo Weldon. The festival culminates in the Golden Pasties Award, in recognition of the truly tremendous and abundantly gifted. Thursday, September 21, through Sunday, September 24, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Queens County Fair

Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Parkway

Floral Park, NY 11004-1129

(718) 347-3276

www.queensfarm.org

You know fall is here when the Queens County Fair kicks off. This weekend, the working farm and museum hosts its 35th annual county fair, an amazing opportunity to experience a little country without leaving the big city. Scheduled activities include pig racing, corn-husking and pie-eating contests, midway games, hayrides, arts and crafts, livestock and produce competitions (complete with blue ribbons for best in show!), live music, and a twisty, turn-y corn maze. Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, 11 am to 6 pm, see schedule for details, tickets required.