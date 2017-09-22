In Players Tribune Essay, Carmelo Anthony Asks For Help For Puerto Rican Hurricane Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Carmelo Anthony wants you to help him help Hurricane Maria’s victims in Puerto Rico.

In a heartfelt essay on The Players Tribune, the Knicks star said he is giving $50,000 to relief efforts and is asking others to donate to a YouCaring donation page he set up.

MORE: Report: Knicks’ Anthony Could Accept Trade To Blazers

Anthony, whose late father was Puerto Rican, wrote that he has deep bond with the island, where he has performed community work for a decade.

He said he’s particularly concerned that families are facing the possibility of living without power for months.

An excerpt:

But do you really understand the magnitude of that?

Do you really?

Right now, as I’m sitting here on Thursday night, there’s thousands of little kids sitting in the dark. They might not have a roof over their heads anymore. Their houses might be totally destroyed. Their refrigerators aren’t running. They might not have much food or clean water to last them the week.

Anthony added that he has been texting people he knows in Puerto Rico but hasn’t received any response.

He writes:

I know to a lot of people reading the news, it’s just a headline. It’s just another disaster. But man, if you’ve ever been to Puerto Rico, you already know the spirit of the people. The joy of those kids. The energy and good vibes you feel the minute you step on the island.

Right now, I literally don’t know what’s happening down there, or if my people are OK, or what the future holds. I know that it’s not gonna be easy. I’m just asking for your help.