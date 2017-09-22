CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Devastated By Storm | How To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Even Baby Rhinos Love to Pester Mom On Important Days

Filed Under: Baby Animals, black rhinos, Poaching, Rhinoceros

1010 WINS — Today is World Rhino Day and we’re pretty sure this is the only video you’ll need to see that will get your heart aflutter for the love of this majestic beast.

Cameras at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England captured this adorable footage just in time for the big day showing Zuri and her uncooperative calf Ike in their enclosure. Ike playfully jumps on his mom seeking attention and she simply brushes him off because, well, it’s World Rhino Day and she deserves some downtime.

a two month old baby rhino named ike tries to get the attention of his mum zuri in the most adorable way at chester zoo 2 Even Baby Rhinos Love to Pester Mom On Important Days

(Photo courtesy Chester Zoo)

Ike the calf is one of two endangered Eastern black rhino calves born only weeks apart at the zoo earlier this year and, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), it is believed that less than 650 of the animals now remain in the wild across their native Africa.

A surge in illegal poaching, driven by a global increase in demand for rhino horn to supply the traditional Asian medicine market has resulted in around 95% of all rhinos being wiped out in the last century.

Related: Watch Newborn Elephant Adorably Stumble Right After Being Born

Stuart Nixon, the zoo’s Africa Field Programmes Coordinator said in a press release provided to 1010 WINS, “You’re likely to get exactly the same health benefits by chewing your own fingernails as you are taking powdered rhino horn. Yet in South African [sic] alone, more than 500 rhinos have been killed so far this year.

a two month old baby rhino named ike tries to get the attention of his mum zuri in the most adorable way at chester zoo 1 Even Baby Rhinos Love to Pester Mom On Important Days

(Photo courtesy Chester Zoo)

“The IUCN estimates that, on average, almost two rhinos have been killed every day in Africa for nine straight years and they could be extinct in as little 10 years.

Chester Zoo is currently home to 10 critically endangered Eastern black rhinos and two greater one-horned rhinos.

“Rhinos need protecting, not poaching,” says Nixon.

To find out more about Ike, Zuri and the Chester Zoo, visit ChesterZoo.com.

GIVE ME ATTENTION ❤️ 🦏😫 Happy World Rhino Day! 🌏 #ChesterZoo

A post shared by @chesterzoo on

Happy World Rhino Day!

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch