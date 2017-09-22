Worker Questioned After Fatal Stabbing At Harlem Convenience Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One man is dead and a convenience store employee is being questioned after an incident in Harlem Friday morning.

The incident took place on West 145th Street and Lenox Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

A 46-year-old man apparently walked into the store with a knife and an argument broke out, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

Witnesses told Liverman that the man attempted to rob the store, though police have not confirmed that.

A 22-year-old deli worker struggled with the man, and the 46-year-old was stabbed in the stomach.

He staggered down the street and collapsed at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts, Liverman reported. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died.

A witness told Liverman the worker stabbed the man “in self defense” after the struggle.

The convenience store employee is being questioned. The knife was recovered.

No charges have been announced as of yet.

Another store employee told Liverman there have been about 10 fights at the store in the past seven years.