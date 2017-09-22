Officials Raise Mexico Quake Death Toll To 286 As Rescue Efforts Continue

MEXICO CITY (CBSNewYork) — Rescue efforts in Mexico continued Friday as officials raised the death toll from this week’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake to 286.

Crews with dogs in and around Mexico City spent the night looking for survivors of Tuesday’s massive quake.

Though there were fewer success stories, survivors are still being found beneath the rubble. One rescuer crawled down between two collapsed walls, pulling a woman to safety. She was one of three survivors saved Thursday from the building.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says there are still at least 10 damaged buildings where there may be survivors. He stressed that rescue work will continue as long as there’s hope of anyone still trapped and alive.

At one of the schools that collapsed, stories started to spread among rescuers and the media that a girl was alive, stuck under the rubble. Live TV coverage in Mexico gripped the nation.

However, it turned out that the story wasn’t true. Mexican Navy officials say all of the children inside have been accounted for.

They would not rule out though that someone, possibly a staff member, is still alive inside. Eleven children were rescued from the school. Nineteen children and six adults there were killed.

Rescue crews from around the world, including the U.S., started arriving Thursday to help with the search and rescue effort.