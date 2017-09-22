Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Devastated By Storm | How To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

LISTEN: Mike Francesa, Bill Simmons Give NFL Picks, Talk Red Sox And More

Filed Under: Bill Simmons, Mike Francesa

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Bill Simmons returned to Mike Francesa’s show Friday, despite going 0-3 with his NFL picks the week before.

One topic Francesa and The Sports Guy discussed was how the Yankees, despite winning 10 of their last 12 entering Friday night, haven’t been able to gain ground on the AL East-leading Red Sox.

“They don’t really have a Game 2 or Game 3 starter that I trust,” Simmons of the Red Sox. “Great No. 1 starter, great closer. Don’t have that (David) Ortiz bat that I would just bet my life on down one run in the eighth inning, two outs, two on, like that kind of bat. But the one thing that’s encouraging (is) that there’s a real reliency in extra innings.

“All I know is this team in close games, tight games, high-pressure games, as the games drag on, for some reason they’ve been able to pull those out.”

To listen to the segment, in which Simmons also discusses the NFL and Tony Romo, click on the audio player above.

Francesa and Simmons also gave their picks for Week 3 in the NFL. To listen to them, click on the audio player below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch