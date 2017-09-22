Trump Says Kim Jong Un ‘Obviously A Madman’ As Tensions With North Korea Rise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been tough talk and threats of a hydrogen bomb test as the verbal sparring match between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un continues.

The North Korean dictator lashed out against President Donald Trump for his speech to the United Nations this week.

During his address to the U.N., Trump warned the U.S. could destroy North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies.

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself,” he said.

In a personal statement, Kim slammed what he called the “mentally deranged behavior of the U.S. president,” adding he would make Mr. Trump “pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying the DPRK.”

Trump responded on Twitter Friday morning saying “Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before.”

North Korea’s foreign minister also raised the level of tension.

“Our chairman of the State Affairs Commission has a decision to conduct the strongest ever hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean,” said North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was asked on “Good Morning America” how the U.S. would respond if that happened.

“We will continue our efforts in the diplomatic arena, but all of our military options, as the president has said, is on the table,” Tillerson said. “Once we can assess the nature of this threat, the president will make a decision regarding appropriate actions.”

Thursday, Trump issued a new executive order that gives the world an ultimatum — you can do business with North Korea or the United States, but not both, CBS2’s Mola Lenghi reported.

“It is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal, rogue regime,” Trump said.

The order cuts off access to U.S. banks and freezes the assets of those dealing with North Korean textiles, fishing and manufacturing industries.

Sanctions are meant to stop North Korea from developing its nuclear weapons program, but Kim Jong Un said in his statement that Trump’s U.N. speech convinced him he is on the right path and will not end the weapons program.