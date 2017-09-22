NYC Parking Ticket Payments May Have Not Been Processed Online Due To Glitch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you were paying a parking ticket online earlier this week, you might have to do it again.
A notice on New York City’s CityPay website says that a “technical issue” made it impossible to process “many” parking ticket and camera violation payments online, even though receipts were issued.
The glitch impacted the site on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.
Anyone whose original payment was not processed is expected to get an email by end of business Friday.
The previous attempted payment will not be charged, but impacted users will have to access the system again to pay the fine.
Impacted persons will have 30 days before new penalties begin to accrue.
Anyone with any questions is asked to call 311.