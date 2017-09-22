‘Your Arm Is Full Of Blood,’ 89-Year-Old Man Jumped, Robbed In Jackson Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly man was attacked and robbed in broad daylight.

Police say two suspects knocked him to the ground in Queens, and took off.

At 89-years-young, Herbert Rubin is used to walking with a cane in his Jackson Heights neighborhood.

That’s exactly what he was doing when he was mugged shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“I was coming from having some coffee,” he said.

Rubin was walking home on 35th Ave near 83rd Street when two suspects came up from behind.

“They hit me in the back and pushed me down,” he said.

They didn’t say a word, but grabbed his keys and took off.

He said a woman came rushing over to help.

“The girl said to me, take a look at your arm. Your arm is full of blood,” he told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

His arm was still bandaged and bruised after spending hours in the hospital.

Neighbors are now on alert, especially Carolyn Deleon who also walks with a cane.

“It makes me very nervous when I’m walking. I’m always looking beside and behind me,” she said.

As for Rubin, he said despite what happened he’s not scared, but he has changed his locks, and has faith the two suspects will soon be behind bars.

“What am I gonna say to them? What (expletive) they were?” he said, “They will catch them because the pictures are so good.”

Rubin said investigators have been in daily contact with him since it happened. Police are asking anyone with tips to come forward.