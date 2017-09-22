Sen. John McCain Says He Will Vote ‘No’ On GOP Health Care Bill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sen. John McCain says he won’t vote for the Republican bill repealing the Obama health care law.

His statement likely deals a fatal blow to the last-gasp GOP measure in a Senate showdown expected next week.

The Arizona Republican says he can’t back the partisan GOP measure because “we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats.”

He also says he can’t back it without knowing the proposal’s impact on insurance coverage and premiums. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said its estimates on that won’t be ready next week.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has said he’ll oppose the bill and Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’s leaning against it.

If the new bill is passed, Sen. Bob Menendez said 900,000 New Jerseyans would lose coverage.

“The latest Republican plan still asks families to pay more for less,” Menendez said.

“My life was saved by Obamacare,” said New Jersey resident Jean Scully, who has had a series of cascading medical problems that have been covered by insurance. “My medical bills just since Jan. 1 of this year have so far been $76,000.”

Ali Chandra, of New Jersey, understands what’s at stake. When she was 25 weeks pregnant doctors told Chandra that her son had nine critical congenital heart defects, two left lungs, five spleens, and a stomach on the right side.

“Medicaid paid for Ethan’s birth, his first two surgeries,” she said.

Her son, who is now three years old, has already had five heart surgeries and Obamacare ensures her private insurance will cover the bills.

Republicans control the Senate 52-48.

All Democrats oppose the bill so three GOP “no” votes would doom it.

