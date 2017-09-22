Star Trek: Discovery Premieres This Sunday At 8 P.M. On CBS

CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of the most anticipated shows of the Fall lineup premieres Sunday night on CBS.

“Star Trek: Discovery” will introduce new characters seeking imaginative new worlds and new civilizations, while exploring the dramatic contemporary themes that have been a signature of the franchise since its inception in 1966.

Suzanne Marques of our sister station KCBS-TV/Los Angeles was on the red carpet at the show’s star-studded premiere Tuesday night at the Arclight Cineramadone in Hollywood. She spoke to the star, and the show’s first ever black, female lead, Sonequa Martin-Green.

“I’m quite overwhelmed. I really am!”

Set a decade before the original series, Sonequa plays first officer Michael Burnham. She’s human, but in a surprise twist, is revealed as Spock’s stepsister.

“What I’ve always loved about this show, is Trek has always been about hope for the future. If you see we are all of different races and colors, and that’s the most important thing!”, said Martin-Green.

In New York, GeekLifeRules and the Star Trek Meetup Group will co-host a viewing party at McHale’s Bar & Grill complete with costumed superfans and a charity raffle.

After Star Trek: Discovery’s television debut, you can find the second episode immediately on CBS All Access!

CBS All Access is available on many platforms, so it’s easy to sign up. Go to cbs.com/allaccess to create an account.

A subscription will set you back $5.99 a month for limited commercials and $9.99 a month to go commercial free.

You’ll also have access to “The Good Fight,” NFL on CBS, plus thousands of episodes from new shows to fan favorites!

