CBS2 Exclusive: Rabid Fox Tears Screen Door Off Of Westchester Home

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A rabid fox has terrorized a Westchester neighborhood. The animal attacked two people, two dogs, and destroyed a screen door.

A grey fox has a confirmed case of rabies and turned very aggressive on Saturday in North Salem, even tearing a metal screen door right off its hinges.

“It kept on ripping it, kept on ripping it, pulling it, pulling until it finally got it off the hinges and then it kept on ripping,” Elan Gavish said speaking exclusively with CBS2’s Brian Conybeare.

Gavish caught part of the rampage on his back deck using his cell phone, but once it left the crazy fox wasn’t done yet.

“I was walking down the driveway, and the fox came, vroom,” Sharon Balalrd said.

Ballard and her two German short-haired pointers were playing in their yard on Vail Lane when the same rabid fox suddenly attacked them.

“The young one, Penny, she’s a year old. She went into a submissive pose, and she thought it was a play date and she turned on her back and the fox pummeled her throat and bit her face,” Ballard said.

Terrified, Sharon scrambled to her front door and grabbed a can to ward off the wild animal and tried to call her dogs inside.

“It was relentless, the dogs were trying to follow my commands, but the fox was just attacking over and over,” Ballard said.

Sharon’s next door neighbor finally caught the fox in a blue tub after it attacked and bit him too.

“I was moving some boxes, my back was turned, and I felt something on my back leg,” Butler said.

Butler was cleaning out his garage when the Fox chomped on his leg. It then ran inside his house right through an open door. He called police and went in after it.

“It charged me, so I was able to get the container on top of him and we were able to secure the bottom and tape him up,” Butler said.

Both Bill and Sharon are getting rabies shots and one of Sharon’s dogs is quarantined and not allowed to leave her property.

They fear more rabid animals could be on the prowl.

The Westchester County Health Department confirmed the fox was rabid. They’re urging anyone who came in contact with it to be tested.

They’ve also reminded owners to keep their pets vaccinated against the potentially fatal disease.