WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 3 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer, Brian Jones and Jerry Recco offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread.
The picks for Week 3 are as follows:
1. — Seahawks (+3) @ Titans — Boomer: Titans / Brian: Titans / Jerry: Titans
2. — Raiders (-3) @ Redskins — Boomer: Raiders / Brian: Raiders / Jerry: Redskins
3. — Dolphins (-6.5) @ Jets — Boomer: Dolphins / Brian: Dolphins / Jerry: Dolphins
4. — Giants (+6) @ Eagles — Boomer: Giants / Brian: Giants / Jerry: Giants
Do with the above information however you see fit, and “May The Force Be With You.” …