Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Devastated By Storm | How To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 3 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, NFL picks, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer, Brian Jones and Jerry Recco offered up their “award-winningNFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread.

The picks for Week 3 are as follows:

1. — Seahawks (+3) @ Titans — Boomer: Titans / Brian: Titans / Jerry: Titans

2. — Raiders (-3) @ Redskins — Boomer: Raiders / Brian: Raiders / Jerry: Redskins

3. — Dolphins (-6.5) @ Jets — Boomer: Dolphins / Brian: Dolphins / Jerry: Dolphins

4. — Giants (+6) @ Eagles — Boomer: Giants / Brian: Giants / Jerry: Giants

Do with the above information however you see fit, and “May The Force Be With You.” …

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch