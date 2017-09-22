Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Devastated By Storm | How To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show Podcast: Sept. 22, 2017

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the “Football Friday” edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry talked plenty of pigskin to end the work week, and got a visit from Brian Jones of the “Gio and Jones” show on CBS Sports Radio. Baseball talk was also on the docket, NFL picks were made, laughs were exchanged, and a lot of fun was had by all.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

