Woman Falls Into Hole At Brighton Beach Construction Site

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Watch where you walk or it could happen to you — a pedestrian in Brooklyn wound up getting swallowed by the earth.

The scary moment happened Friday afternoon, in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn when a woman fell into a construction hole.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, crews have been doing gas line work and had the holes barricaded off, but somehow a woman fell in while walking past crews on the sidewalk.

The FDNY was called to 243 Brighton Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Cell phone video showed the woman being removed and put into an ambulance.

She was taken to Lutheran Medical Center.

“I see ambulance, this lady in ambulance,” one witness said.

Workers have been filling the holes since completing their work. It’s not clear exactly how the woman fell in, by all accounts it appears to be an accident.

One person said she may have been shoved by someone walking by, another woman said she was dizzy.

CBS2 has been told the woman’s injuries are non-life threatening.