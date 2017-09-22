Phony Utility Workers Use Ruse To Get Inside, Ransack Victims’ Homes

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Woodland Park, New Jersey say phony water company workers are preying on the most vulnerable members of the community.

“I think it’s terrible, doing that thing,” Helen Klimentos said.

Neighbors in Woodland Park, are dealing with a new spin on an old scam.

“It’s scary, because sometimes my kids are home and I’m not home. I tell them not to let anyone in, but you never know,” Ropas told CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

Police said crooks posing as water company workers showed up at homes across town, claiming they need to check the water pressure from an outside faucet. If a homeowner buys their story, they divide and conquer.

While the homeowner turns the water on from the outside faucet, police say one crook stays with him while the other goes inside. The crook inside pretends to check the pressure from the inside faucet, but is really ransacking the place.

“I’m afraid. We are all alone at home now, me and my husband,” Helen Klimentos said.

Investigators said the criminals target neighborhoods with elderly residents, hoping they’ll trust their phony story. Residents say it’s going to take a lot to fool them.

“You heard about the people who call and say do you hear me? And that’s how you get in trouble. If you say yes, so you have to be careful,” Helena Pasek said.

Police are now warning everyone to never let a stranger inside the house, even if they claim to be from a utility company, and always lock your doors.

“We never had to do that before. We used to leave our doors open unlocked. It never made any difference. Times have changed,” Doris Zweber said.

And so have the scammers trying to get inside your home.

Woodland Park police said if one of the phony workers rings your bell, don’t let them in, and call their office immediately.