‘Long Process’ Ahead For Girl Struck By Foul Ball At Yankee Stadium

Filed Under: New York Yankees, Todd Frazier, Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Yankees and their fans received positive news Friday, about a 2-year-old girl that was struck with a line drive earlier this week.

As 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported, they don’t know her name, but Yankees fans have been rooting for the recovery of the girl whose injury from a foul ball brought players on the field to tears on Wednesday.

“She’s stable, it’s going to be a long process,” her father said outside of the hospital.

He said he appreciates the support.

The Yankees would not comment on how they are helping the girl and her family, and privacy laws have prohibited the hospital from revealing how she’s doing, or when she might be ready to go home.

Yankee Todd Frazier — who hit the foul ball — spoke to the father, and said that the family is just happy that she’s okay.

 

 

