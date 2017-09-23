2 New Haven Police Officers Shot While Responding To Domestic Incident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork/CBS Connecticut/AP) — Two police officers in New Haven, Connecticut were shot while responding to an apparent domestic shooting that left a female victim critically injured Saturday morning.

A city spokesperson says the shooting occurred along Elm Street between Orchard Street and Sherman avenue late in the morning, CBS Connecticut reported.

New Haven police Officer David Hartman says officers initially responded to reports of gunfire. When they arrived, the victim had run from the home to a neighbor’s house after being shot by a relative who authorities believe is her husband. She was taken to a hospital.

Police say the suspect remained in the home and allegedly shot the two officers when they tried to find him.

The officers were conscious following the shootings, authorities tell CBS Connecticut.

Hartman says the officers, identified as Eric Pesino and Scott Shumway, sustained injuries to the arm that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Officials say residents in the surrounding area are advised to shelter in their home at this time, CBS Affiliate WFSB-TV reported.

Authorities continue to investigate the area to locate the shooter.

