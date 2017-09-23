Man Struck With Credit Card Reader During Fight Inside Bronx Bodega

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who was involved in a dispute that turned violent inside of a Bronx grocery store, back in August.
Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, a man walked into the store at 27 West 183rd Street in the Bronx, and became involved in a dispute with a 30-year-old man.
The encounter turned physical and the suspect threw a credit card reader at the victim, causing a laceration to his nose, police said.
The victim refused medical attention, and the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect has been described as Hispanic with light complexion, black hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. He is 5’5″, 200 lbs, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and a black bag.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 10800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.