Missing Dog ‘Relay’ Found In Queens Returned To Owners In Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla (CBSNewYork) — A lost dog that somehow ended up in New York has now been reunited with its owner in Florida.

‘Relay’ a shepherd-Russell mix was brought to a Long Island shelter after being found in Queens.

On Saturday, his owners welcomed him back home in West Palm Beach. The dog had escaped from their backyard over a year-and-a-half ago.

Shelter workers scanned a microchip in Relay’s ear and tracked down his owners. They then drove him over 1,200 miles back to Florida.

“I never thought I would see the dog again to be honest,” his owner said.

Everyone is still trying to figure out how Relay ended up in New York.

