New Bill Aims To Criminalize Revenge Porn In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council is trying to pass a bill that would make revenge porn illegal.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, the city council is trying to do what the state has failed to do since 2014; criminalize revenge porn.

The proposal, backed by Queens Councilman Rory Lancman, would send the person who posts someone’s intimate image without permission to jail for a year.

Offenders would also be hit with a $1,000 fine.

“It’s the kind of thing where you’re shocked that there isn’t a law already, that one person can put an image of another person online without their consent,” Lancman said.

The measure would also make that person potentially liable for compensatory and punitive damages, even without a criminal conviction.

The bill is backed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, and is set for a vote by the Council’s Public Safety Committee.

