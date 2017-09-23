CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Early Goals Become Lone Scores In Draw Between New York And Houston

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — New York’s Maximiliano Moralez and Houston’s Mauro Manotas scored early goals and the Dynamo and NYCFC battled to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The game was moved to Pratt & Whitney Stadium because of a scheduling conflict at Yankee Stadium.

Moralez picked up his fifth goal in the sixth minute when he flicked a header inside the near post off a perfect service from the right side by Andraz Struna. Just 10 minutes later Manotas tallied his ninth after a quick restart just outside the top of the box, chipping the ball past New York keeper Sean Johnson.

Johnson came up with a big save early in stoppage time, denying Alberth Elis on a short breakaway. Tyler Deric returned the favor in the final minute when Alexander Callens couldn’t get enough force on a point-blank header to get it by. Moments earlier Houston keeper

Houston (10-10-9) temporarily moved above the line as its winless streak stretched to a season-long five games. NYCFC (15-8-7), winless in three straight, missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth this weekend.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

