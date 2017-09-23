Red Bulls Fall To Streaking Columbus Crew As Late Goal Breaks Stalemate

Hurricane Maria: New Yorkers Stepping Up With Relief Efforts For Puerto RicoHow To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federico Higuain had three assists and the Columbus Crew extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Justin Meram scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute with a right-footed shot that curled into the right corner. Josh Williams headed home Higuain’s corner in the 66th to make it 3-1 for the Crew (14-12-5).

Jonathan Mensah gave Columbus the early lead with a header to finish Higuain’s free kick in the sixth minute.

The Red Bulls (12-11-6) tied it in the 14th minute when Sean Davis dispossessed a Crew defender and fed Bradley Wright-Phillips who slotted it inside the far post for his 16th goal of the season.

Gonzalo Veron converted from the spot in the 72nd to pull New York within one.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

