Red Bulls Fall To Streaking Columbus Crew As Late Goal Breaks Stalemate

Justin Meram scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute with a right-footed shot that curled into the right corner. Josh Williams headed home Higuain’s corner in the 66th to make it 3-1 for the Crew (14-12-5).
Jonathan Mensah gave Columbus the early lead with a header to finish Higuain’s free kick in the sixth minute.
The Red Bulls (12-11-6) tied it in the 14th minute when Sean Davis dispossessed a Crew defender and fed Bradley Wright-Phillips who slotted it inside the far post for his 16th goal of the season.
Gonzalo Veron converted from the spot in the 72nd to pull New York within one.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)