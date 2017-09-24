9/24 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Hurricane Maria: J-Lo, Gov. Cuomo Team Up To Help Puerto Rico | How You Can Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

“Where is fall?!” That’s the best way to describe the hot & sunny weather we had today. Many spots broke into the 90s, with some records even being tied/set! Expect clear skies through the night and it’ll be a touch muggier…expect a low of 72 in NYC.

(credit: CBS2)

 

Monday will be a steamy start to the work week as the temps are still in the mid & upper 80s…a few degrees cooler than today but the humidity will be a bit higher, so you’ll definitely wanna stay in the shade.

(credit: CBS2)

Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler but still quite muggy, and we will add some clouds to the mix. These will actually be the outermost clouds from Hurricane Maria, which should stay far away enough from the area but will still rough up the beaches. A few showers are possible Wednesday before things cool down big time next weekend.

Have a great night!

