9/24 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather

Filed Under: Forecast, Hurricane Maria, Wakeup Weather, Weather

 

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s going to be a summery Sunday across the area with blazing sunshine! Starting off in the low 70s as you wake up with clear skies…and if you’re going to be in the Tunnel to Towers Run/Walk, you’ll have perfect mild weather to do so. Expect warming temps through the day along with more humidity than yesterday…so our possible record highs in the upper 80s will feel hotter!

Monday will be a few degrees cooler but the humidity will be up…so it’ll still feel pretty hot out! Expect high temps in the mid 80s with just a few clouds from time to time.

Tuesday will be another warm & muggy day with temps around 80…but there will be increasing clouds from the south, associated with the fringes of Hurricane Maria. A few showers are possible midweek before temps cool down big time for a fall feel heading into the upcoming weekend.

Have a great day!

