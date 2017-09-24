Man Beat, Tried To Rob Woman On Q Train In Brooklyn, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for a suspect who beat a woman and tried to rob her on a Q Train in Brooklyn earlier this month.
Around 2:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, the 39-year-old woman was on an outbound Q Train near the Prospect Park station when the man came up and tried to take her cellphone, police said.
The suspect punched and kicked the woman around her body before getting off the train and fleeing, police said. The woman was able to retain the property, police said.
The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, military fatigue pants and brown boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.