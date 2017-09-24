Hunt On For Brazen Bandit In Robbery At Queens Dunkin’ Donuts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in Woodside, Queens.
It happened last Saturday just before six in the morning.
Police released surveillance video of the man they say entered the store on Woodside Avenue, ordered a coffee, and paid for it.
When the clerk opened the cash register, police say the suspect tried to take the cash.
He then came around the counter and removed the cash trays, making off with about $700.
Police describe the suspect as a dark skinned male last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.