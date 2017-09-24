1 Woman Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting At Church Near Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — A masked gunman entered a church in Tennessee on Sunday and opened fire, killing at least one person and injuring others before apparently shooting himself in the head, an official said.

Officials say the shooting took place just before noon at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, roughly 30 minutes from Nashville.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot…6 other innocents shot… pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Don Aaron, spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said at a news conference that the gunman arrived at the parking lot as services were being let out at the church. Aaron said the suspect fatally shot a woman who was walking to her vehicle. The gunman then entered the rear of the church, and six people were shot. Aaron says a churchgoer who confronted the gunman was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then shot himself.

The Nashville Fire Department describes the incident as a “mass casualty situation,” and says all the wounded — including the shooter — have been transported to nearby hospitals.

This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

All of the wounded except for one is over the age of 60. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

Aaron said the suspect, in his 20s and from Rutherford County, was taken to a hospital. Aaron didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name or condition.

Aaron said he was “not aware” of any relationship between the alleged gunman and any of the worshippers inside the church. Congregants who witnessed the shootings were being interviewed by investigators.

The small, yellow brick church describes itself on its website as a “friendly, Bible based group of folks who love the Lord and are interested in spreading His Word to those who are lost.”

All members of the church not wounded are in a safe location as officials set up a reunification area at nearby Beautiful Gate Church in Nashville.

The Tennessee Red Cross is heading to the scene to assist members of the church as police continue to investigate the shooting.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)