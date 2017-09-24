CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Thousands Run, Walk In Honor Of Fallen 9/11 Hero Stephen Siller

Filed Under: Stephen Siller Foundation, Tunnel to Towers 5K

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of runners took the same journey as fallen 9/11 hero Stephen Siller on Sunday.

With 60 pounds of equipment on his back, Siller ran from Brooklyn to the Twin Towers to help save lives after the terror attack 16 years ago.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock was at the starting line in Red Hook with participants in this year’s Tunnel to Towers 5k Run & Walk.

“He had five kids of his own, he ran through the tunnel with 60 pounds of gear on his back. He was willing to put it all on the line to save somebody he didn’t know,” Stephen’s brother, Frank, tells WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron.

READ: Stephen Siller: The 9/11 Hero Behind The Tunnel To Towers Run

The walk is held each year on the last Sunday of September. It began with 1,500 people in 2002, and now is considered by many to be one of the top 5k runs in the United States, according to the Stephen Siller Foundation.

The event symbolizes Siller’s final footsteps and pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives in the attack.

 

As 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported, more than 30,000 participants made the decision to run through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, just the way Siller did.

Among the runners is Siller’s 16-year-old son, also named Stephen.

“It makes me proud, I’m proud of what he did and what it stands for nowadays and the good that’s come out of it,” he said.

Laurie Rudnick is a cousin of fallen firefighter John Vigiano and his brother, fallen NYPD police officer Joseph Vigiano.

She’s participated in the annual race for the past four years and is doing so again this year.

“This foundation has become such a huge part of my life,” she said. “It embodies everything that I ever thought that I wanted to do to honor my cousins’ memories.”

 

Tony Lemma, Regional Vice President of the NY Metro Region for The Home Depot, is running as he does every year.

“The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers is amazing,” he tells CBS2. “It’s humbling, it’s our duty.”

Brian Artilles came all the way from California to take part.

“For me it’s kind of just giving back to those people who already gave so much,” he told WCBS 880.

 

The event raises money for the Stephen Siller Foundation, which has raised over $70 million for the families of first responders and military personnel who have died in the line of duty.

The foundation also helps those who have suffered catastrophic injuries. Mike Bowie of Westchester said helping others is why he runs.

“I was at the World Trade Center on 9/11, and the big takeaway for me that day always was that it was a day of pure evil and pure good. And that really is the theme of this race,” he told 1010 WINS.

CBS2 continues to serve as a proud media sponsor of the event.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch