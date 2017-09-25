CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Brutal Beating, Robbery In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance cameras captured a robbery suspect who police say is wanted in connection with a violent unprovoked attack that left a man unconscious in the Bronx.

Video shows the 48-year-old victim entering his apartment building near Walton Avenue and East 183rd Street around 2 a.m. on Sept. 14.

A man in a striped shirt follows him inside, walking nonchalantly behind the victim before striking as the two approach the elevator, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported.

The victim was glancing down at his cell phone when police said the suspect punched him repeatedly in the head, knocking the victim down and beating him unconscious.

Police said he then took the victim’s cell phone and wallet before taking off down Walton Avenue.

The victim’s neighbor, Monae Clark, says she is mortified and afraid.

“That’s horrible. People should feel safe in the wrong building. That stuff should not happen,” Clark said.

“Are you freaking serious?” another neighbor said after watching the video.

The victim suffered lacerations to his face and head, and was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said the victim did not know the suspect.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 5’9″, 190 pounds, last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and carrying a black umbrella.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.