Man Stabbed Ex-Wife To Death On Bronx Street In Broad Daylight; Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman has been stabbed to death on the street. Police say she was killed by her ex-husband who is now nowhere to be found.

“He’s just plunging the knife at the woman, and she’s screaming, ‘help me, help me.’ I just stood here, I was frozen screaming,” a witness told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

The woman was so terrified she wouldn’t show her face on camera. She was just a few feet away when a 44-year-old woman was stabbed over and over again in broad daylight near the corner of Jackson Ave and Home Street in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

“I heard the lady screaming so I came back out and I see the man over her. She got thrown on the floor and he’s just plunging the knife,” she said.

Crime scene tape blocked off the entire area for hours on Monday. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. Police said the man responsible — the victim’s ex-husband — has not been caught.

Another witness who also refused to show his face on camera, said he tried to help.

“He had a knife and he started stabbing at her, so I started yelling out the window, ‘stop, stop, stop,’ because he was paying me no attention,” he said.

It didn’t do any good. The woman was rushed to Lincoln Hospital and didn’t survive.

Police said there was no history of domestic violence between the woman and her ex-husband, on Monday afternoon there was still blood and at least two knives in the middle of the road.

“She was just laying there, she was still alive, and then at one point she was unconscious,” Steve Washington said.

Washington said he heard screams before he ran outside and found the woman lying in the street.

The entire neighborhood is praying that the suspect is caught.

“It was horrible. You only see that on TV and when I saw that poor woman it was horrible. I felt so sorry for her,” a witness said.

So far, police haven’t released a suspect name or description