Innovate Your Space With These Westinghouse Products

By Lori Melton

With smart home automation on the rise, Westinghouse stays on the leading edge of the electronics landscape by seeking to simplify everyday life with innovative products that are designed to make things easier for users. Check out how you can innovate your space with these three unique sockets that offer great remote indoor and outdoor lighting solutions and automated control for any of your connected home devices.

Westinghouse Bluetooth Indoor Remote Socket

Automatically turn lamps and other indoor plug-in devices on and off with this indoor remote socket. It’s Bluetooth ready – no hub is required – and you can use its built-in timer functions to schedule your connected devices. If you’re going on vacation, for example, you can set a repeating schedule from the app assuring that all your lights will go on/off automatically. In addition to smartphone control, the Westinghouse Bluetooth sockets include a mini handheld remote for instant on/off control. A great feature for house guests or when a smart device is not accessible. Westinghouse Bluetooth sockets feature the latest Bluetooth build for increased reliability and extended range.

Note: There is a manual on/off override button on the receiver if you need it and one Lithium Coin Cell battery is required and included.

Westinghouse Bluetooth Outdoor Remote Socket

This 2-outlet remote socket is similar to its indoor counterpart, but is used for outdoor applications. You can use it to schedule and control landscape lighting, flood lamps, Christmas/holiday decorations, LED lights or any outdoor lighting applications. Again, this socket is Bluetooth ready, no hub is required and can be controlled from your smartphone, tablet or via a wireless handheld remote. The outdoor sockets also house a built in photocell for automatic night/day timer functions.

Outdoor lighting adds curb appeal and this remote socket also helps enhance home security by lighting your exterior property on a regular schedule if you’re away from home at night, on vacation, or for an extended time. It features the latest Bluetooth build for increased reliability and extended range.

Note: As above, there is a manual on/off override button on the receiver if you need it and one Lithium Polymer battery is required and included.

Westinghouse Bluetooth Remote Power Statio

This remote outdoor groundstake boasts a higher 15amp rating, which means it can be used to schedule and control outdoor lighting, as well as outdoor motors like pool pumps, pool filters, spa pumps or other outdoor electrical devices not exceeding its 15amp rating. This device features six grounded outlets to support multiple devices. It’s also Bluetooth ready, no hub required. Just plug it in and open the app. As above, the remote power station can be controlled via your smartphone or tablet or via a handheld wireless remote. It features the latest Bluetooth build for increased reliability and extended range. It also houses a built-in Photocell for automatic night/day timer functions.

Note: One Lithium Polymer battery is required and included.

To learn more ways you can innovate your space, visit Westinghouse.