Trump’s New Travel Restrictions Add North Korea, Chad & Venezuela To The List

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump replaced his revised travel ban by imposing new restrictions on travel to the U.S. from eight foreign countries that the administration says are lacking in vetting and information sharing.

The president signed the executive order on Sunday. The restrictions apply to Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea.

Certain Venezuelan government officials and their immediate families are also barred from entering the U.S. Each country has its own tailored restrictions.

Guided by the Department of Homeland Security, the White House gave countries that were not following protocol 50 days to ramp up security.

The initial travel ban sparked massive protests and legal challenges. A revised plan approved by the Supreme Court ruled visitors from flagged countries had to prove a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

Similar rules apply here. If someone already has a visa or green card, they will be allowed into the U.S. but those applying after the restrictions are in effect will face a tougher vetting process or may be denied altogether.

What’s different is that these restrictions could be indefinite. Senior White House officials say it is “condition-based and not time-based,”

When releasing the news, Trump tweeted: “Making america safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.”

The changes will take effect on October 18.

The president’s temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries was set to expire on Sunday. The administration is still defending the Constitutionality of the first revised travel ban in the Supreme Court.