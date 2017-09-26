CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Longtime Yankees Fan Happy To Return Record Setting Ball to Rookie Home Run King

Filed Under: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his way into the record books on Monday with his 50th home run of the season.

MORE: Judge Hits 49th, 50th Homers, Breaking McGwire’s MLB Rookie Record As Yankees Top Royals

With Monday’s long-ball, Judge became the first rookie in league history to ever hit 50 home runs in a single season. Somers resident Dan Zlotnick says the grand slam was exciting for him too.

He caught the historic ball, but it wound up being more of a retrieval.

“It bounced in the section in front of us and then bounced up a couple of rows behind me,” Zlotnick told CBS2’s Elise Finch. “But then the ball just kind of squirted out and I don’t think I’ve ever moved so fast, so it was pretty cool.”

The 25-year-old is a former ballplayer himself. He went to college on a baseball scholarship and even played professionally in an independent league, so friends recognized him at the game and recorded him celebrating with his friend.

But Zlotnick was a pitcher, and says catching was never his forte. He knows this came down to pure luck.

He said plenty of people tried to convince him to keep the ball and sell it.

“They all know that with my background there’s no way that I was going to keep that ball,” he said. “You that that means a lot more to Aaron Judge than it means to me, I’m just the guy who picked it up.”

After the game, Zlotnick and his friend Steve Laurino were given a tour of the Yankees clubhouse and a chance to walk on the field.

He also got a chance to return the history making ball to Aaron Judge.

“He was super generous with his time, he gave a shout out to my little cousins who are his biggest fans so he was really appreciative and we were really appreciative of him spending his time with us and he signed a bat and a ball for each of us,” Zlotnick said. “It was really amazing.”

Dan is a high school baseball coach and a budding musician, and says he offered to write Judge a walk out song, and says the rookie sensation seemed interested.

He’s keeping his fingers crossed for a collaboration.

Zlotnick says he attended Monday’s game to support a college friend who pitches for the Kansas City Royals. The lifelong Yankees fan says he can’t believe he got to play a tiny part in baseball history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch