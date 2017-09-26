Back Stories: Gov. Eliot Spitzer’s Prostitution Scandal

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
Filed Under: Back Stories, eliot spitzer, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Assistant News Director Jonathan Clark remembers working the assignment desk when the news broke that former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer may have been involved in a prostitution ring.

“In those situations when we don’t have much to go on, our belief is get the voices on the air that have the experience and see what they can put together,” he says.

So he called reporters Irene Cornell and Rich Lamb.

“You just throw out the script. There’s no way to expect something like that is going to happen, but when it does you have to be ready to react and get the news out to the listeners,” he adds.

