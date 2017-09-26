By Jessica Allen

Does your kid want an edible Yoda? What about Elsa and Wonder Woman holding hands? Life-size LEGOs in chocolate and red velvet? Never fear. The best bakeries for kids’ birthday cakes can create in frosting anything you, or your little one, can dream up. We’re talking 100 percent, one-of-a-kind cakes so amazing, you won’t believe your eyes.

Circo’s Pastry Shop

312 Knickerbocker Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11237

(718) 381-2292

www.circospastryshop.com

Circo’s Pastry Shop boasts one of the most extraordinary confections we’ve ever had the pleasure of glimpsing: a giant cannolo made from seemingly hundreds of mini cannoli. But we’re here to talk about cakes, and this old-school, family-run Brooklyn pastry shop makes some of the best. These talented Bushwick bakers will work with you to construct a fondant fantasy, perfectly tailored to your tot, or you can choose from more standard fare, such as a multi-tiered scene from Frozen or Batman’s shield. It’s all great!

City Cakes

251 West 18th St.

New York, NY 10011

(646) 688-2286

citycakes.com

Whenever we’re near City Cakes, we can’t help but detour to check on what incredible, imaginative creations are being cooked up in its Chelsea space. This high-end shop can do things with buttercream that the rest of us can only attempt to describe (or draw). Indeed, you won’t believe that the cakes are edible—that’s how lovely and ingenious they are. The phrase too pretty to eat totally comes to mind. Grab one of their famous half-pound cookies, such as the “killer red velvet,” as you contemplate your ideal cake.

Empire Cake

112 Eighth Ave.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 242-5858

www.empirecake.com

When Empire Cake arrived on the scene, it quickly earned a reputation for giving beloved American snack treats like snowballs and Twinkies an updated, gourmet twist. You could indulge your nostalgia while making sure your tummy stayed happy. The West Village cakes can be customized for every occasion, from weddings to quinceañeras to baby showers and birthdays. Everything is made fresh daily, with an emphasis on local ingredients, including produce sourced from the nearby Union Square Greenmarket.

Sugar Monster Sweets

235 President St.

Brooklyn, NY 11231

www.sugarmonstersweets.com

Unlike the other spots on this list, Sugar Monster Sweets doesn’t have a storefront, so you can’t nosh on a cupcake while browsing what’s available. What it does have, however, is a huge waiting list, a testament to the bakery’s passion, enthusiasm, and abilities. Ashley Holt, the owner, won TLC’s Next Great Baker and worked for the Cake Boss; she sees her creations as “edible art” meant to “spread love, positivity, and empowerment.” Sounds delicious, right? If you really want to lose yourself, check out Ashley’s Instagram feed.

Sweet Sweet Sue’s

895 Annadale Road

Staten Island, NY 10312

(718) 966-2253

sweetsweetsues.com

Sweet Sweet Sue’s specializes in custom-cake design. Family-owned and -operated on Staten Island, Sweet Sweet Sue’s offers free design consultations, so you can chat about what you or your little one really, truly wants on the cake. Even better, you can taste before you buy too, so you know exactly what you’ll be getting on the big day (call or email to set up a consultation). In addition to ordering a special cake, consider hosting a cupcake- or cake-decorating party of your own, or joining one of the regularly scheduled holiday-themed classes.