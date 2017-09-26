Man Killed When Bronx Dispute Ends In Gunshots

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were shot in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

Police say a group of males in a car had a verbal dispute with a group of males on bikes.

Shots were fired into the car by a suspect on a bike, according to police.

Barbara told 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria that she heard shots as she returned from work.

“It’s like firecrackers, and I knew it wasn’t firecrackers because people were crying and screaming, I was like, ‘oh my god, these are not firecrackers,” she said.

A 39-year-old man was struck in the back of the head and killed. A 25-year-old man was struck as well and taken to Montefiore Medical Center.

Neighbors told 1010 WINS’ D’Auria that the man killed was a father trying to protect his teenage son from tough guys in the neighborhood.

No arrests have been made, but police are looking for four suspects.