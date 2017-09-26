Woman Claims Abuse Allegations Against Queens Priest Fell On Deaf Ears

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Over a dozen women claim they were abused by a Queens priest over a span of two decades.

Linda Porcano said she never forgot the names of the girls who said they were sexually abused by Father Adam Prochaski in 1990, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.

She said she had reported the abuse to the principal at Holy Cross in Maspeth, but the principal laughed at her.

When she saw a Facebook post with attorney Michael Garabedian, she jumped at the chance to do right by her students.

So far, 15 have come forward.

“There are probably many, many more victims, because Father Adam was at Holy Cross for 25 years,” Garabedian said.

Porcano wants the priest prosecuted, and she wants the church to cooperate.

“They’re hiding it, and they should have reported to the police, and they never reported to the police,” Garabedian said.

Prochaski has since left the priesthood.

“This man is no longer ministering as a priest. He left the priesthood in 1994 shortly after the first allegations against him were reported to the diocese of Brooklyn. The diocese has directly reported to the District Attorney, every allegation that has been made.” the Brooklyn diocese said in a statement.

The diocese added that they have established a ‘reconciliation and compensation program’ for victims of abuse.