3 People Pulled From Stuck Elevators At 1 World Trade Center Following Air Conditioning Problem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A broken piece of air conditioning equipment briefly trapped three people on an elevator at 1 World Trade Center Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m., when a condenser pipe that serves the air conditioning system broke on the 88th floor, according to the Port Authority.

The broken pipe sent water flowing down stairways and into the elevator banks.

Three people were stuck in an elevator but were pulled out by 1:30 p.m.

There were no injuries.

Maintenance crews are addressing the situation.

