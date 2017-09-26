Floyd Mayweather Tributes Conor McGregor with Commissioned Artwork

Filed Under: Art, Boxing, Conor McGregor, fine art, Floyd Mayweather Jr

1010 WINS — Since coming out of retirement to defeat MMA fighter Conor McGregor in one of Boxing’s most anticipated bouts, the retired-again fighter has been showing off his Beverly Hills mega-mansion in a series of Instagram posts. One of those posts showed two new pieces of artwork hanging on his wall — one of himself and one of McGregor.

See Also: Pharrell, Dave Matthews and Diddy Kneel Joining The NFL Player’s Protest

Tiffany Anderson (aka ‘The Pretty Artist’) has worked with Mayweather in the past and was recently commissioned again by the champ to produce what he calls “exclusive timeless artwork” to commemorate his latest, and final, win.

Exclusive timeless artwork in my Beverly Hills home. #BeverlyHills #90210 #TBE #TMT

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

The full 12-foot wide piece, created with broken glass detailing the likeness of both fighters against their country’s respective flags, now splits a doorway in the boxer’s new multi-million dollar home.

Anderson proudly re-posted the image of Mayweather posing with her artwork along with the caption: ‘Money Mayweather with my pieces in his new home!’ on her own Instagram account.

You can see more shots of Anderson’s work at @ThePrettyArtist — and take a look at Mayweather’s massive Beverly Hills mansion at @FloydMayweather.

 

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch