Floyd Mayweather Tributes Conor McGregor with Commissioned Artwork

1010 WINS — Since coming out of retirement to defeat MMA fighter Conor McGregor in one of Boxing’s most anticipated bouts, the retired-again fighter has been showing off his Beverly Hills mega-mansion in a series of Instagram posts. One of those posts showed two new pieces of artwork hanging on his wall — one of himself and one of McGregor.

Tiffany Anderson (aka ‘The Pretty Artist’) has worked with Mayweather in the past and was recently commissioned again by the champ to produce what he calls “exclusive timeless artwork” to commemorate his latest, and final, win.

Exclusive timeless artwork in my Beverly Hills home. #BeverlyHills #90210 #TBE #TMT A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

The full 12-foot wide piece, created with broken glass detailing the likeness of both fighters against their country’s respective flags, now splits a doorway in the boxer’s new multi-million dollar home.

Anderson proudly re-posted the image of Mayweather posing with her artwork along with the caption: ‘Money Mayweather with my pieces in his new home!’ on her own Instagram account.

You can see more shots of Anderson’s work at @ThePrettyArtist — and take a look at Mayweather’s massive Beverly Hills mansion at @FloydMayweather.

If you had to bet everything you owned who would you risk it all for?! Reply in comments 😀. Specs on my latest piece: 8'x12' broken glass 🔥 #mayweather #mcgregor A post shared by Tiffanie Anderson 🎀 (@theprettyartist) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

-Joe Cingrana