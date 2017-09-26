Guggenheim Museum Pulls 3 Pieces Featuring Live Animals Following Protests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Guggenheim Museum is pulling some works featuring live animals from an exhibit following days of protests.
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it’s pleased the museum decided to pull the three pieces – the most controversial being a video of dogs tethered to wooden treadmills trying to get at each other, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.
“Obviously these dogs who are used for this video are suffering from great stress,” PETA spokesperson Moira Colley said. “Animals are not ours to use or abuse for entertainment. And this specifically, all through these exhibits, were extremely damaging.”
The Guggenheim said the exhibit was supposed to encourage viewers to think about the social conditions of globalization, but explicit and repeated threats of violence forced it to pull the pieces.