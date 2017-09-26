Happenings, September 26

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Going Batty

It may still feel like summer, but Halloween is just around the corner. And for those who enjoy silly over spooky, Scarecrows & Pumpkins at New York Botanical Garden is the perfect way to get in the spirit.

From now until the end of October, explore the gardens by plotting a spider plant or investigating creepy crawlers in the soil. Scarecrows and jack-o-lanterns will guide your way — and make for perfect photo ops.

On weekends, the brave can enjoy “Creepy Creatures of Halloween” demonstrations. My Reptile Guys will present scaled critters on several dates, while winged animals from the Organization for Bat Conservation will be closer than ever on October 7, 8, and 9.

As the creepy holiday grows near, make your way to the Bronx for Giant Pumpkin Weekend on October 21 and 22. Monstrous pumpkins from around the country — some weighing in at more than a ton — will be on display to marvel at.

Now all that’s left to do is pick your costume.

Photo Credit: Scott Wintrow/Getty Images

XOXO, Gossip Girl

Spotted: a new addition to the coolest clique in the city.

Gossip Girl, the teen drama series based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar, just celebrated its 10th anniversary. What better way to celebrate than binge-watching the show…and visiting the spots where the elite Upper East Siders roamed?

The Gossip Girl Sites Tour hits more than 30 filming locations in three hours, from the Constance Billard School for Girls/St. Jude School for Boys to the swanky Fifth Avenue building that Blair Waldorf calls home. Oh, and let’s not forget the stone steps at the Met — just don’t sit near the top unless you’re invited by the popular girls.

Book your tour, then immediately start planning your outfit. You never know who may be watching.

Photo Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Actor, Fashionista, Tour Guide

Sarah Jessica Parker is about to add “New York tour guide” to her long list of job titles.

The Sex and the City star is going shoe shopping for charity. The first four people ready to hand over $400 on Tuesday will be part of the October 6 experience. The money will go to the New York City Ballet, where Parker is a board member.

The Airbnb listing features a note from Parker, explaining that the group will meet “at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, an iconic NYC landmark, for what I hope is an unforgettable shoe-shopping experience… Next we’ll head to Forty Carrots for what some may say is the best frozen yogurt in NYC and we’ll chat about my city and why I’ve called it home for so many years. After that, I’ll send you off in your new SJP shoes to a special evening at the exquisite and incomparable New York City Ballet. You’ll have some of the best seats in the house, plus some VIP surprises.”

Miss out? Plenty of NYC celebrities are leading “social impact experiences” on Airbnb, like Michael Strahan taking guests golfing at Chelsea Piers to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and actor Ansel Elgort leading a visit to his Brooklyn neighborhood to benefit Americares hurricane relief efforts.