Own A Piece Of Camelot: Items Belonging To JFK Up For Auction

1010 WINS — May 17 was what would have been President John F. Kennedy’s 100th birthday.

To commemorate the milestone event, you can have a chance to own something that belonged to JFK himself.

Guernesy’s Auction House is featuring items used by the popular president and first lady Jackie Kennedy.

Up for bidding is a boat that he frequently used, his flight jacket and their speedboat.

Jackie’s iconic black lace mantilla and pillbox hat will go up on auction along with 2 toothbrushes that belonged to their children.

Some official white house documents which have some notes in the margins will also be on the auction block.

If you want to sit where the president sat, his rocking chair from the oval office is also going to be available.

What a way to own a piece of Camelot!

