28,000 Jogging Strollers Recalled Due To Potential Fall Hazard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — About 28,000 jogging strollers are being recalled because the stroller leg bracket can break and cause kids to fall out.
The three-wheel, all-terrain strollers are made by Delta Enterprise and have “J is for Jeep” printed on the side.
They were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores between 2015 and 2016.
The company said they have received four reports of the leg bracket breaking. At least one child fell from one of the strollers and ended up with cuts and bruises.
Consumers should stop using the strollers and contact the company for a free repair.
For models and lot numbers under the recall, click here.