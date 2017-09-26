John Mara ‘Very Unhappy’ With Odell Beckham Jr.’s Behavior, Report Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Giants coach Ben McAdoo has not expressed any displeasure publicly about Odell Beckham Jr.’s touchdown celebration in which he pretended to be a peeing dog, but the team’s owner is indeed upset.

In an email to the New York Post on Tuesday morning, John Mara wrote: “I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally.”

After scoring the first of his two touchdowns against the Eagles on Sunday, Beckham, while on all fours, lifted his right leg. The celebration drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.

“I’m a dog, so I acted like a dog,” Beckham said after the game.

A day later, Beckham still showed no remorse.

“When I get in that end zone, I’m going to do what I do to try and spark this team,” he told reporters Monday. “The consequences are going to be what they are. It’s like life. You have to deal with the consequences. That’s something I can take. Our team, we’re motivated from that. I don’t think it set us back any.”

McAdoo didn’t want to discuss the incident, other than to say he doesn’t like kicking off from the 20-yard line after penalties.

“We should be talking about the way he played,” the coach said. “He made some great plays in the ballgame, some tremendous plays, some game-changing plays. I’d rather be talking about that than a celebration penalty.”

McAdoo’s lack of concern — at least publicly — has led to criticism that he is being too soft, which will only invite more of his antics.

“That was embarrassing,” WFAN’s Mike Francesa said Monday. “It was not just distasteful. It was just embarrassing. It was low rent. He can basically do whatever he wants. He’s told you that, and he’s got the run of the place now. You know what they told him? ‘Here’s the keys. Turn the lights off when you’re done.’ He’s got the keys now.”