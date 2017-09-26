LaGuardia Airport Adds Automated Security Lanes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – LaGuardia Airport is now the country’s ninth airport – and the last of the big three airports in the Tri-State Area – to add new automated security lanes, helping cut down the wait times.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, the first thing passengers will notice is they don’t have to wait for the person in front of them to put their items in a bin.
“Look at how many stations. This is four stations. So if I’m slow, then somebody can go around me and step up to one of these other stations,” one traveler said.
The plastic bins are 25 percent larger, and bags that need hand screening are automatically transferred to a separate conveyor belt.
“There’s no more guessing — is it this bag or that bag that I have to check next and what am I looking for?” says TSA Security Director Bob Duffy.
The automated security lanes are already in use at eight other U.S. airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.