Long Island Bishop Visits Holocaust Memorial Center After Spike In Anti-Semitic Attacks

GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Following a recent string of anti-Semitic hate attacks, Long Island’s new bishop paid a visit to the Holocaust Memorial Center in Nassau County on Tuesday.

Bishop John Barres says it’s meant to maintain long-standing ties between the two faiths in solidarity against hate crimes.

The head of the Diocese of Rockville Centre shook hands with leaders of the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center in Glen Cove on Tuesday.

Just a few weeks ago, the Jewish community in Nassau County was shaken by anti-Semitic graffiti, including swastikas spray painted inside Syosset High School.

It led to a community uproar, and prompted this outreach by the leader of more than a million Long Island Catholics.

“A deep goal is to continue the beautiful friendship with Jewish people on Long Island,” Bishop Barres said.

Holocaust museum managers say they are honored by the bishop’s tour of the museum’s dark images.

They capture the buildup of hatred against Jews, fueled by the mad ambitions of German dictator Adolph Hitler and his genocidal campaign, resulting in the deaths of millions of Jews.

A relentless campaign campaign museum organizers say began with hate crimes.

“The Holocaust started with bullying, graffiti, and name calling,” the center’s Steven Markowitz said.

The bishop also met with 78-year-old Holocaust survivor Gloria Glantz. She escaped the concentration camps, but only by pretending to be Catholic when Nazi soldiers questioned her.

“I was praying to Jesus at three and a half, I didn’t know much about current events, I didn’t know much about my religion,” she said.

Glantz explained to the bishop that after her parents were killed in the concentration camps, she was hidden in a barn by a Polish-Catholic neighbor, saving her from a certain fate.

“I would have been sent to the Treblinka death camp,” Glantz said.

After the tour, Bishop Barres said it renewed his desire to safeguard groups under attack.

“We need to regard the dignity of every human life,” he said.

It’s a message the leaders of both faiths say offers the greatest protection against hate.